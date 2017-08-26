Browse
Zade Mobile UI KIT

90+ iOS Mobile Screen Templates for Sketch, Photoshop & XD.

by No.13

Overview

Zade UI Kit is specially optimized for iOS with minimal style. It includes 8 categories with 90+ mobile screen app templates of the highest quality. Zade UI Kit was designed in Adobe Photoshop, XD & Sketch with ultra clean and sharp designs.

Highlights

  • 90+ iOS Screen
  • 8 Categories
  • Vector based & well organized
  • Free Font
  • Minimal Style
  • Works in Photoshop, Sketch 45.1+ & XD

Compatibility

