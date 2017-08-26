Overview
Zade UI Kit is specially optimized for iOS with minimal style. It includes 8 categories with 90+ mobile screen app templates of the highest quality. Zade UI Kit was designed in Adobe Photoshop, XD & Sketch with ultra clean and sharp designs.
Highlights
- 90+ iOS Screen
- 8 Categories
- Vector based & well organized
- Free Font
- Minimal Style
- Works in Photoshop, Sketch 45.1+ & XD
