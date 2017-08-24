Overview
Zelvit - Bright, huge and stylish UI Kit includes more than 200 different elements that you can combine to get a perfect design. It is flexible while eliminating redundant features to help you save time, money & focus on your project. All the elements fit each other perfectly, just drag & drop!
Highlights
- 200+ UI elements
- Bootstrap grid
- Free Google fonts
- 6 Sample pages
- Free material design icons
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility{{::'732901514' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
