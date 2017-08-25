Browse
Zet Ecommerce App

Ecommerce iOS UI Kit for Sketch, Photoshop & XD

by Framgia

Zet Ecommerce App

Ecommerce iOS UI Kit for Sketch, Photoshop & XD

Published by Framgia in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Framgia in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Zet E-Commerce App UI Kit is a high quality fashion app interface, designed in Photoshop, Sketch and Adobe XD. Zet E-Commerce App Ui Kit includes 28+ high end premium iOS screen templates, all screens are ready, well organized & easy to use.

Highlights

  • 28+ iOS Screen templates
  • Easy to customize
  • Well organized, grouped & named
  • Fully layered, editable & scalable
  • Free google font
  • Compatible: Photoshop, Sketch & Adobe XD

Compatibility

