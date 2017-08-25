Overview
Zet E-Commerce App UI Kit is a high quality fashion app interface, designed in Photoshop, Sketch and Adobe XD. Zet E-Commerce App Ui Kit includes 28+ high end premium iOS screen templates, all screens are ready, well organized & easy to use.
Highlights
- 28+ iOS Screen templates
- Easy to customize
- Well organized, grouped & named
- Fully layered, editable & scalable
- Free google font
- Compatible: Photoshop, Sketch & Adobe XD
Compatibility{{::'10325489' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.