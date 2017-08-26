Overview
Take your upcoming presentation to the next level with this excellent set of iPhone7 mockups. North & Nano includes 10 high-resolution PSD files which are very easy to edit. Simply paste your replacement image by easily dragging & dropping in the design of your choice. Perfect way to showcase your next app.
Highlights
- 10 Layered PSD files
- Smart objects (750x1334 screen)
- High Resolution PSD files
- Photorealistic iPhone 7
- Easy to use & edit
- Compatible with Photoshop
