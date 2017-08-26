Overview
A Collection of 100 vector based simple flat icons in 10 categories; Sport, Shopping, Nature, Audio, Health, Food, Education, Devices, Communications & Business. Icons are delivered in 5 different file formats; AI, PSD, SVG, EPS, & PNG.
Highlights
- Fully & easily customizable
- Vector based
- AI, EPS, PSD, PNG, & SVG
- With or without background
- 10 Categories
- 100 Icons
Compatibility{{::'136301399' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.