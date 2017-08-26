Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

100 Simple Flat Icons

100 Vector based simple flat icons

by Flat-icons

100 Simple Flat Icons

100 Vector based simple flat icons

Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with
Published by Flat-icons in Icons compatible with

Overview

A Collection of 100 vector based simple flat icons in 10 categories; Sport, Shopping, Nature, Audio, Health, Food, Education, Devices, Communications & Business. Icons are delivered in 5 different file formats; AI, PSD, SVG, EPS, & PNG.

Highlights

  • Fully & easily customizable
  • Vector based
  • AI, EPS, PSD, PNG, & SVG
  • With or without background
  • 10 Categories
  • 100 Icons

Compatibility

{{::'136301399' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Flat-icons

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
76 Casino Icons$27
by Flat-icons
Fitness Infographic Pack$50
by Flat-icons
78 Fintech Icons$27
by Flat-icons

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this