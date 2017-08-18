Overview

Large is a multipurpose mockup can be used for the presentation of your web design, web design wireframe, illustrations, icons, UI projects, motion graphics, smart watches, mobile apps, branding, logo, guidelines, advertising, graphic design, characters, crafts, case studies and architecture projects on platforms like Behance and on your different work portfolios . It is easy-to-use and customizable for your needs; you can change sizes and colors of smart objects sizes. Either you are freelancer or working for a corporation, you can use large mockup for your presentations. Crafted by Baianat.