Overview
Сlean and sharp outline icons about Human Anatomy, Car Parts and most popular drinks with some tasty snacks. 10 pieces in each category. Best fits for using on mobile devices and retina displays.
Highlights
- EPS, Sketch & PNG files
- Separated SVG files
- Resizable vector icons
- Crisp & clean design
- Outline icons
- Drinks, anatomy, & car parts
Compatibility{{::'2782129' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.