Overview
33 Fresh & neat photorealistic street mockups of the iPhone 6s, expertly crafted in Photoshop. Make your designs stand out with high-quality mockups in everyday situations. High resolution 5472x3648px photos, customizable backgrounds, and easy to use smart object features make this mockup set a must have for your next mobile project!
Highlights
- 33 Photorealistic Mockups
- Customizable background
- High-Res Photos (5472×3648px)
- Smart Objects
- iPhone 6s mockups
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'1873538090' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
