Overview
40 Cute Halloween vector icons to use for your next Halloween design project. Files included in this icon set are: Ai, PSD (smart objects), EPS & PNG (1500x1500px) files . Perfect for fashion patches, pins, stickers, badges, temporary tattoos, birthday cards design etc.
Highlights
- 40 Unique symbols
- Ai, PNG & SVG files
- High quality & multipurpose
- Vector shapes & usable sizes
- 2 styles: icons & stickers
- Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'25629684' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.