Overview

70 Xicons is an easy to access set of essential premium icons. Within the set you will find flat color & solid stroke icons perfect for any project! As a bonus 70 FREE line icons have been included that are compatible with Illustrator and Sketch. This project is perfect for any use and has been crafted in 8 different file formats; Ai, Sketch, SVG, Photoshop, EPS, PNG, Font & Iconjar. Xicons gives you variety and a customizable stroke weight, let this essential icon set help you in your next project!