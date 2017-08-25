Overview
70 Xicons is an easy to access set of essential premium icons. Within the set you will find flat color & solid stroke icons perfect for any project! As a bonus 70 FREE line icons have been included that are compatible with Illustrator and Sketch. This project is perfect for any use and has been crafted in 8 different file formats; Ai, Sketch, SVG, Photoshop, EPS, PNG, Font & Iconjar. Xicons gives you variety and a customizable stroke weight, let this essential icon set help you in your next project!
Highlights
- 70 Icons
- Flat color & solid fill icons
- Ai, Sketch, SVG, & PSD files
- EPS, PNG, FONT, ICONJAR files
- Customizable stroke weight
- Works in Photoshop, Sketch & Illustrator
