70 Essential Xicons

70 Flat color & solid fill premium icons

by Xicons

70 Essential Xicons

70 Flat color & solid fill premium icons

Published by Xicons in Icons compatible with
Published by Xicons in Icons compatible with

Overview

70 Xicons is an easy to access set of essential premium icons. Within the set you will find flat color & solid stroke icons perfect for any project! As a bonus 70 FREE line icons have been included that are compatible with Illustrator and Sketch. This project is perfect for any use and has been crafted in 8 different file formats; Ai, Sketch, SVG, Photoshop, EPS, PNG, Font & Iconjar. Xicons gives you variety and a customizable stroke weight, let this essential icon set help you in your next project!

Highlights

  • 70 Icons
  • Flat color & solid fill icons
  • Ai, Sketch, SVG, & PSD files
  • EPS, PNG, FONT, ICONJAR files
  • Customizable stroke weight
  • Works in Photoshop, Sketch & Illustrator

Compatibility

