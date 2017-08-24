Overview
A collection of 78 Finance Icons in 4 different file formats; EPS, SVG, AI, & PNG. This set is perfect for your Finance or Fintech startup, but of course there are many other uses! Great for financial blogs, bitcoin news site, crowdfunding apps & so much more! Concepts include SAAS, Internet of Things, Unicorn, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, API, Wallet, Mobile Banking, Asymmetric keys, Datamining, Big Data, etc.
Highlights
- 78 Icons
- EPS, SVG, AI, PNG
- Fully & easily customizable
- Preview JPG files
- Vector based
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
