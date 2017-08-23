Browse
8 Urban iPhone Mockups

8 Free realistic urban iPhone mockups

by COBE

8 Urban iPhone Mockups

8 Free realistic urban iPhone mockups

Published by COBE in Design Freebies compatible with
Published by COBE in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

The team at COBE are back with some more iPhone 6 mockups. This time they’re a little bit “edgier”. Perfect for displaying products that appeal to a more progressive audience. Simply replace the image to one of your own and you’ll have a mockup to display your creations on with an urban backdrop. Download the mockups here and feel free to rebound your designs. We’re always keen to see your creations!

Highlights

  • Smart objects - easy to edit
  • iPhone 6
  • Urban environments
  • 240 DPI
  • 3551x5484 px resolution
  • Light & dark skin tones

Compatibility

