The team at COBE are back with some more iPhone 6 mockups. This time they’re a little bit “edgier”. Perfect for displaying products that appeal to a more progressive audience. Simply replace the image to one of your own and you’ll have a mockup to display your creations on with an urban backdrop. Download the mockups here and feel free to rebound your designs. We’re always keen to see your creations!
- Smart objects - easy to edit
- iPhone 6
- Urban environments
- 240 DPI
- 3551x5484 px resolution
- Light & dark skin tones
