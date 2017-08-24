Overview
98 Incredible high resolution iPhone 6 Space Grey mockups are in Photoshop PSD format. They are layered, well organized, editable and pixel perfect. You’re able to add a screen, as a smart object and background. Customize your mockup with unique iPhone foreshortening with base and reflection layer.
Highlights
- 99 Layered PSD files
- Linked smart object
- High resolution (2048x2048px)
- Separated background
- Additional reflect layer
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'3044658199' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.