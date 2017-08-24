Browse
98 iPhone 6 Mockups

98 Space grey iPhone 6 Mockups

by Shakuro

Published by Shakuro in Mockups compatible with
Published by Shakuro in Mockups compatible with

Overview

98 Incredible high resolution iPhone 6 Space Grey mockups are in Photoshop PSD format. They are layered, well organized, editable and pixel perfect. You’re able to add a screen, as a smart object and background. Customize your mockup with unique iPhone foreshortening with base and reflection layer.

Highlights

  • 99 Layered PSD files
  • Linked smart object
  • High resolution (2048x2048px)
  • Separated background
  • Additional reflect layer
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

