Presentation

Overview
Introducing 100 multipurpose creative templates designed for social media. Each template is created in square, horizontal and vertical format. Perfect for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, blogs and more.
Highlights
- 100 Unique Banners (x3)
- Square, horizontal & vertical formats
- Free CCO images included
- Smart Layers
- Easy customization
- Compatible with Photoshop
