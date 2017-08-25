Overview
A set of 1,400 angular icons in straight line style. Categories in the set include: Action, Arrow, Building, Business, Chat, Children, Clothes, Content, Design, Device, Drink, Education, Email, Emotion, File, Folder, Food, Furniture, Gesture, Health, Holiday, Interface, Map, Nature, Shopping, Transport, Travel, Weather & Forecast
Highlights
- 30x30 Grid icons
- SVG, PNG & Sketch formats
- Unique straight line style
- 28 Categories
- Great for web & app uses
- Compatible with Sketch
