Overview
A super sleek and minimal, animated presentation mockup. It includes a PSD and AE file with black / white versions, both with alpha channels so that you can add your own backgrounds. Designed at 4K resolution (check out the live preview on YouTube). Help us keep free products free, please do not distribute download links outside of UI8, thanks!
Highlights
- Easily control speed with time remap
- Alpha channels
- Animated
- Super easy to use
- 4K Resolution
- Compatible: Photoshop & After Effects
Compatibility{{::'4085767' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.