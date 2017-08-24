Overview
Arvi is a neat PSD template for eCommerce theme. Due to rounded corners the design is beautiful and elegant. Template is thought to be user-friendly. Design is not loaded with unnecessary elements and easily understood.
Highlights
- 67 PSD files
- 1280 px grid
- Free fonts
- Easy customization
- Fully layered
- And much more...
