Arvi

Colorful Multipurpose PSD Template

by Hezy

Arvi

Colorful Multipurpose PSD Template

Published by Hezy in Design Freebies
Published by Hezy in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

Arvi is a neat PSD template for eCommerce theme. Due to rounded corners the design is beautiful and elegant. Template is thought to be user-friendly. Design is not loaded with unnecessary elements and easily understood.

Highlights

  • 67 PSD files
  • 1280 px grid
  • Free fonts
  • Easy customization
  • Fully layered
  • And much more...

Compatibility

Who Likes this