Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Avia UI Kit: Profiles

Beautiful 40 template profile kit

by UI8

Avia UI Kit: Profiles

Beautiful 40 template profile kit

Published by UI8 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by UI8 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

A beautifully high-polished & thoughtfully designed profiles UI Kit! Each screen is fully customizable, and exceptionally easy to use. Created for Sketch & Photoshop, this profile kit is the fourth part of a stunning UI series. Included in this pack are 40 organized landing pages & 40 free icons.

Highlights

  • 40 Beautiful landing pages
  • 40 Free bonus icons
  • Highly polished design
  • Neatly organized

Compatibility

{{::'341567402' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from UI8

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
WiresFREE
by UI8
MERGE$28$14
by UI8
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this