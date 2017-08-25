Overview
Awecons is a highly rated and useful set of icons for any design project. Vector icons designed for many situations based on real projects. Easy to edit and customize! Be Awesome, buy Awecons! New categories being added!
Highlights
- NEW! 80 Ecommerce icons
- 100 Business icons
- Vector based & easy to edit
- AI, SVG, Font & Sketch files
- Illustrator & Sketch compatible
- 24px icons
Compatibility{{::'5653200' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.