Overview
This amazing free PSD is meant to help you keep a close eye on the amount of network bandwidth used over the current day, week, month, or even year. Watch the current bandwidth in & out of your network devices with Bandwidth Monitor. A portable Mobile application tool that shows you a real-time view of downloaded and uploaded data in flat UI design style. This PSD Freebie comes in 3 different style variations for you to choose from according to your needs. Feel free to use it in your upcoming personal & commercial Mobile application UI project. Created by PSDFreebies.
Highlights
- 3 PSD files
- 3 Style variations
