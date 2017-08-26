Browse
Botanical Social Media Pack

Minimal Tropical Social Media Posts

by RedRiverStudio

Botanical Social Media Pack

Minimal Tropical Social Media Posts

Published by RedRiverStudio in Presentation
Published by RedRiverStudio in Presentation compatible with

Overview

The Botanical Social Media Pack is an upbeat and tropical social media pack perfect for fashion bloggers, beauty bloggers, lifestyle bloggers, fashion businesses, beauticians, and stylists. Promote your posts, business, sales and events on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter or add a beautiful image to your blog posts. Templates come in three sizes, Instagram 1200x1200px, Facebook & Twitter 1200x630px, and Pinterest 735x1102px. All templates are designed in Photoshop, please note all stock images are for presentation purposes only and are not included in the product.

Highlights

  • 8 Unique social media templates.
  • Perfect for IG, FB, Twitter & Pinterest
  • Sizes 630x1200px, 1200x1200px, 735x1102px
  • Free Google fonts
  • Layered & fully customizable
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

See more products from RedRiverStudio

