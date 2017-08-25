Presentation

Browse
Branding Book & Style Guide Templates

The best way to present your branding ideas.

by UI8

Overview

A beautiful collection of 5 different style guide templates! 75 fully customizable and easy to use pages, each with real wording. These templates are the perfect starting point for creating beautiful branding books. Created for Sketch & Illustrator, these style guides are a quick and easy way to impress any client. Included in this pack are 5 neatly organized style guide templates & 10 free icons.

Highlights

  • 5 Beautiful Templates
  • 75 Pages
  • Vector Based
  • Easy to Edit
  • 10 Free Icons
  • Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator

