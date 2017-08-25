Presentation

Overview
A beautiful collection of 5 different style guide templates! 75 fully customizable and easy to use pages, each with real wording. These templates are the perfect starting point for creating beautiful branding books. Created for Sketch & Illustrator, these style guides are a quick and easy way to impress any client. Included in this pack are 5 neatly organized style guide templates & 10 free icons.
Highlights
- 5 Beautiful Templates
- 75 Pages
- Vector Based
- Easy to Edit
- 10 Free Icons
- Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'506735211' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.