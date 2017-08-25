Browse
Burble Mobile UI Kit

The first interactive ready chat ui kit

by Yebo

Burble Mobile UI Kit

The first interactive ready chat ui kit

Published by Yebo in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Yebo in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Burble is not just a template, it is the first interactive ready chat UI Kit. With Burble you can have a full chat app in no time. 50+ handcrafted colorful Sketch screens that you can easily link together to have a well designed, functional and fresh demo to show your client, boss, or investor!

Highlights

  • 50+ Screens & 5 Categories
  • Interactive ready
  • Well Organized & Layered
  • Free Google Open Source Font
  • 100% Customizable & Resizable
  • Compatible with Sketch

Compatibility

See more products from Yebo

Unveile Fashion Mobile UI Kit$32
by Yebo
Kauf UI Web Kit$36
by Yebo
Kauf iOS UI Kit$38
by Yebo

