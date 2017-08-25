Overview
Burble is not just a template, it is the first interactive ready chat UI Kit. With Burble you can have a full chat app in no time. 50+ handcrafted colorful Sketch screens that you can easily link together to have a well designed, functional and fresh demo to show your client, boss, or investor!
Highlights
- 50+ Screens & 5 Categories
- Interactive ready
- Well Organized & Layered
- Free Google Open Source Font
- 100% Customizable & Resizable
- Compatible with Sketch
