Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Capitalist Flat Icons

Modern flat icons able to cover you for any design project!

by Pixelbuddha

Capitalist Flat Icons

Modern flat icons able to cover you for any design project!

Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons compatible with
Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons compatible with

Overview

Meet the Capitalist Icon Set, a collection of 600 icons (300 x2 styles) with an original look and start-up spirit! It is designed to become an irreplaceable part of your toolbox able to cover you for any design project. These vivid icons across 10 categories will provide you with the necessary variety to cover you for any design project. To make sure of it, we brought the icons in two unique visual styles. Each icon in this set is a polished, high-quality illustration created with passion and expertise to meet any needs. Just take a look at them!

Highlights

  • AI, EPS, PSD, PNG, SVG files
  • Vector shapes & usable sizes (128px//256px)
  • High quality & multipurpose
  • Two styles: Color & outline
  • 10 Categories
  • Compatible with Illustrator & Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'126431523' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Pixelbuddha

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Empathy Social Media Kit$21
by Pixelbuddha
Alannah Script Font$15
by Pixelbuddha
Modular UI Kit$12
by Pixelbuddha

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this