Overview

Meet the Capitalist Icon Set, a collection of 600 icons (300 x2 styles) with an original look and start-up spirit! It is designed to become an irreplaceable part of your toolbox able to cover you for any design project. These vivid icons across 10 categories will provide you with the necessary variety to cover you for any design project. To make sure of it, we brought the icons in two unique visual styles. Each icon in this set is a polished, high-quality illustration created with passion and expertise to meet any needs. Just take a look at them!