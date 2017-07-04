Overview
This is a free Sketch file with a vector adaptation of CASIO CA-53W-1ER Face, the legendary watch calculator. Crafted by Andres Asencio.
Highlights
- .Sketch File
- 100% Vector
- Well-Organized
- Personal Use Only
