Overview
Meet the Catatlyst, a brand new Scene Generator, designed to boost your creative potential and make your work presentations look fresh and impressive. Showcase your projects in a new way, create stunning hero images for your web projects with ease. Get the Catalyst and you will be able to create truly original scenes with vivid and outstanding look!
Highlights
- 115 Isolated objects
- PSD & PNG transparent formats
- 10 Beautiful pre-made scenes
- 16 Hi-Res textures (4000x2400)
- Easy to use
- Photoshop compatible
Compatibility{{::'6794647095' | ui8Filesize}} in 10 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:10}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.