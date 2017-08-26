Overview
Caviar is a well-crafted icon set dedicated to match your exquisite designs. Every single detail in each icon was carefully tuned to present minimalism and elegance. With 450 icons, Caviar provides the most essential icons for your app, web and graphic design.
Highlights
- 457 icons based on 48px(@2x for 24px) grid
- Elegant & minimal design
- Perfect for app, web & graphic designs
- Icons can be searched in Iconjar & PSD
- Customizable strokes (AI / Iconjar / SVG)
- AI / PSD / Iconjar / Individual SVG files
