Circle World Flags

Most of country in the world

by Xinh Studio

Circle World Flags

Most of country in the world

Published by Xinh Studio in Icons
Published by Xinh Studio in Icons

Overview

A set of 240 flags of most countries in the world. The pack comes with a Sketch master file, separated PNGs (24x24px, 32x32px, 48x48px, 64x64px & 128x128px) and SVGs files. The color palette is defined with style, so the coloring of the whole pack can be changed instantly and with ease!

Highlights

  • 240 flags
  • Cover most countries
  • SVG, PNG, Sketch formats
  • Best for app & web
  • Flat style & color pallete
  • Color pallete made to changed instantly

Compatibility

