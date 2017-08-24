Overview
A set of 240 flags of most countries in the world. The pack comes with a Sketch master file, separated PNGs (24x24px, 32x32px, 48x48px, 64x64px & 128x128px) and SVGs files. The color palette is defined with style, so the coloring of the whole pack can be changed instantly and with ease!
Highlights
- 240 flags
- Cover most countries
- SVG, PNG, Sketch formats
- Best for app & web
- Flat style & color pallete
- Color pallete made to changed instantly
