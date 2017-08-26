Browse
Color-X Keynote Template

40+ Clean & elegant business related slide templates

by Freebo

Color-X Keynote Template

40+ Clean & elegant business related slide templates

Published by Freebo in Presentation
Published by Freebo in Presentation

Overview

Show your business to your potentials clients in a clean and elegant way, Color-X Keynote Template has over 40 slides of fully animated content. Easily change colors, modify shapes, texts, and charts. All shapes are editable via Keynote. As a bonus the icons are included!

Highlights

  • 40+ Slides
  • Fully animated
  • Elegant business presentation
  • Free icons (PNG)
  • Free google fonts
  • Compatible with Keynote
{{::'5362936' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
