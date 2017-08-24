Overview
21 Miscellaneous game themed icons created using Affinity design software, you could use in your website, game, app, printing needs, etc. These icons are only fully editable & customizable in Affinity designer software. However a PSD file is included, icons are openable however not fully customizable in Photoshop. Also included are icons in 512x512px PNG Format (2 versions with & without background) as well as JPEG for ease of use. All icons are neatly organized into layers & groups.
Highlights
- 21 Icons in total
- Each icon has 3 variations
- PNG, PSD, JPG & Affinity files
- Perfect to use in Games, Apps, Websites
- Openable with Photoshop CS6+
- Fully Customizable & Editable in Affinity Designer
