Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Colorful Game Icons

Icon Kit designed and fully customizable in Affinity software

by Nimart1

Colorful Game Icons

Icon Kit designed and fully customizable in Affinity software

Published by Nimart1 in Icons
Published by Nimart1 in Icons

Overview

21 Miscellaneous game themed icons created using Affinity design software, you could use in your website, game, app, printing needs, etc. These icons are only fully editable & customizable in Affinity designer software. However a PSD file is included, icons are openable however not fully customizable in Photoshop. Also included are icons in 512x512px PNG Format (2 versions with & without background) as well as JPEG for ease of use. All icons are neatly organized into layers & groups.

Highlights

  • 21 Icons in total
  • Each icon has 3 variations
  • PNG, PSD, JPG & Affinity files
  • Perfect to use in Games, Apps, Websites
  • Openable with Photoshop CS6+
  • Fully Customizable & Editable in Affinity Designer
{{::'35457159' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Nimart1

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Empty States - Vol 01$30
by Nimart1
Learnr UI Kit$30
by Nimart1
My Ride$18
by Nimart1

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this