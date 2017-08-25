Themes & Templates

Overview
Cortenza is a creative, tasty and trendy PSD template. This template is ideal if you need a modern and trendy website design for business. You can be use it for a lot of websites, like creative and digital agency, portfolio, design studio. The template includes the following pages: Portfolio, Portfolio inner, Home, Contacts, Blog, Blog inner & About.
Highlights
- 7 PSD files
- Creative & trendy design
- Full width 1920px templates
- Free Google font
- Designed on 1170px grid
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'16237554' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.