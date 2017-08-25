Browse
Craft Line Icons

440 Line icons crafted with care

by Karthik Srinivas

Craft Line Icons

440 Line icons crafted with care

Published by Karthik Srinivas in Icons compatible with
Published by Karthik Srinivas in Icons compatible with

Overview

This huge icon set contains 440 line icons! These icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects. With customizable stroke weight and a vector base you can customize icons specifically to your project. Craft Line Icons include 10 categories; Business, media, finance, food, emotions, essentials, education, arrows and more.

Highlights

  • Customizable stroke weight & color
  • AI, PNG, SVG, EPS, PDF Files
  • Smart stroke & outline version
  • 48x48 px grid icons
  • Easy to edit vector line icons
  • Compatible with Illustrator

Compatibility

