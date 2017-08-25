Overview
Story telling is the most effective way of keeping your audience engaged with your products. This amazing collection of mini illustrations is ideal to help you tell a story about your mobile or web products in a fun and compelling way. Crafticons is a beautiful set of 60 tastefully crafted, 100% vector based illustrations. Now available to download in both Illustrator and Sketch formats.
Highlights
- 200+ Components
- Popular topics
- Easy to edit
- Trendy style
- Vector based
- Compatible with Sketch & Illustrator
Compatibility{{::'4609685' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.