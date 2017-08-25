Overview
We have gathered together 20 different categories, including animals, avatars, buildings, christmas, design, education, electronics, food, hotel, restaurant, internet, love, medical, multimedia, office, science, technology, sports, transport, travel and web.
Highlights
- 20 Different categories
- 6 Formats (AI, EPS, PDF, PNG, SVG, JPG)
- Separated PNG & SVGs of each icon
- Layered & grouped categories
- Vector shapes, easy to edit
- Easy to change color or style
