Overview
Showcase your work and save time with these minimal iPhone X mockups made from the ground up for Adobe XD. This file contains a fully editable iPhone X, status bar symbol, and home bar symbol, all in a dark and light theme. Enjoy!
Highlights
- Layered XD Files
- Every Element Editable
- Clean and Minimal
- Dark & Light Devices
- Freebie
- Compatible with Adobe XD
