Overview

Biggest pack focusing on designs of Dashboard User Interfaces & Web Applications to help you quickly prototype and design beautiful interfaces your clients and users will adore. 75 Screens with all various layouts. All packed with 2 Typeface versions - with Free Google Font Source Sans Pro & secondary Proxima Nova. Everything is based on 1170px Grid system (30px & 1580px canvas width). 2017 Update as well brings design of a conceptual app for freelancers called Workspace. This time with all connected screens to give you another guide for your new dashboard visual language. All Workspace screens also comes in both White and Black versions. And lastly but also mainly this update gives you by your hand one of the biggest elements pack full of all possible states or every possible form/table elements you can ever think of.