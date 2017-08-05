Overview
This UI kit is really great, with well-thought-out organization, a clean flat style, and excellent design.
Highlights
- Huge kit with over 40 widgets
- Built on 960 grid
- 100+ UI Elements
- Very well organized
Compatibility{{::'14900000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.