Overview
Item - Desktop Scene Mockup | Files Included - 1 Fully Editable Photoshop PSD file (Dimensions - 4000x2500, 300dpi) | Font Used - https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/amatic | Note - Images used for preview purpose only, Not included in the main download.
Highlights
- Fully Editable PSD File
- 4000x2500 Pixels
- 300 DPI
- Compatible with Photoshop
- Smart Objects
- It's a Freebie
