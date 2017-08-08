Browse
Desktop Scene Mockup

Showcase Your Work in Style

by ydlabs

Published by ydlabs in Design Freebies compatible with
Overview

Item - Desktop Scene Mockup | Files Included - 1 Fully Editable Photoshop PSD file (Dimensions - 4000x2500, 300dpi) | Font Used - https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/amatic | Note - Images used for preview purpose only, Not included in the main download.

Highlights

  • Fully Editable PSD File
  • 4000x2500 Pixels
  • 300 DPI
  • Compatible with Photoshop
  • Smart Objects
  • It's a Freebie

Compatibility

