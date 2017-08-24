Overview
A highly polished, consistent, organized UI KIT with hundreds of components across 6 content categories. This stylish set comes in .PSD & .Sketch formats. Perfect for you to start your own e-commerce project, and build your own online business!
Highlights
- 8 Fully responsive pages
- 6 Content categories
- Facebook templates
- 120+ UI components
- Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+
- Free Google fonts
Compatibility{{::'226903328' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.