Dink UI Kit

Stylish E-commerce UI kit

by Platforma8

Dink UI Kit

Stylish E-commerce UI kit

Published by Platforma8 in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Platforma8 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

A highly polished, consistent, organized UI KIT with hundreds of components across 6 content categories.  This stylish set comes in .PSD & .Sketch formats. Perfect for you to start your own e-commerce project, and build your own online business!

Highlights

  • 8 Fully responsive pages
  • 6 Content categories
  • Facebook templates
  • 120+ UI components
  • Adobe CC+ & Sketch 3.3+
  • Free Google fonts

Compatibility

