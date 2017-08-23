Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

District 5 UI Kit

Carefully expertly crafted mobile user interface kit

by Sladedesign

District 5 UI Kit

Carefully expertly crafted mobile user interface kit

Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Sladedesign in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

District 5 is a carefully & expertly crafted mobile user interface kit. for quick effortless prototyping, and mobile app design assistance. It contains 36 app screens, 12 categories, that can help you to build any iPhone or Android application with ease. All screens and elements are fully customizable, and well-organized, saving you time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site!

Highlights

  • 36 Screens
  • 12 Categories
  • Fully layered & organized PSDs
  • Retina display size 750x1334px
  • Smart objects
  • Free google fonts

Compatibility

{{::'73343431' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Sladedesign

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Premium White iOS Restaurant$20
by Sladedesign
Black Rooster$38
by Sladedesign
The Scent$16
by Sladedesign

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this