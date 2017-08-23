Overview
District 5 is a carefully & expertly crafted mobile user interface kit. for quick effortless prototyping, and mobile app design assistance. It contains 36 app screens, 12 categories, that can help you to build any iPhone or Android application with ease. All screens and elements are fully customizable, and well-organized, saving you time and energy in designing your next app, or mobile site!
Highlights
- 36 Screens
- 12 Categories
- Fully layered & organized PSDs
- Retina display size 750x1334px
- Smart objects
- Free google fonts
