44 Avatar Icons

44 icons depicting the beautiful diversity of the world

by Iconify

Overview

44 Stylized Avatars depicting diverse ethnicities and genders. The icons are provided color-filled lines and black and white. This is the first of many volumes to come. Use the avatars for personal social media profiles, marketing personas, or to appeal to customers/uses of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and personalities.

Highlights

  • 44 Individual SVG files
  • PNGs in 64, 128, 256, & 512 pixels
  • IconJar archive included
  • Line & Color icons
  • Adobe Illustrator CS6 Master file
  • Compatible with Illustrator

Compatibility

