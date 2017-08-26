Overview
44 Stylized Avatars depicting diverse ethnicities and genders. The icons are provided color-filled lines and black and white. This is the first of many volumes to come. Use the avatars for personal social media profiles, marketing personas, or to appeal to customers/uses of diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and personalities.
Highlights
- 44 Individual SVG files
- PNGs in 64, 128, 256, & 512 pixels
- IconJar archive included
- Line & Color icons
- Adobe Illustrator CS6 Master file
- Compatible with Illustrator
