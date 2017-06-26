Overview
An awesome PSD UI kit release from our friends at Hoarrd - based on Bootstrap 3! Lite version of the Pro kit, which will feature all the bootstrap components, templates, and more.. coming soon!
Highlights
- Based on Bootstrap 3
- Includes PSD and HTML
- Super clean flat style
- Created on 980px Grid
- Works with Adobe CS5+ and all modern browsers
Compatibility1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.