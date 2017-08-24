Overview
Ēostre Ui Kit is made following the latest design trends with the focus on usability and fast workflow. Ēostre UI Kit is made using shape layers, free Google Fonts and free CC0 images, making your design process fast and enjoyable.
Highlights
- 160+ Components
- 1000+ Elements
- Grid Based
- Free Google Fonts
- Organized Structure & developer friendly
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
