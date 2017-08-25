Overview
An outstanding premium set of 640 icons of the highest quality, covering 12 unique categories. This icon pack comes in two styles: Monochromatic & Flat color.
Highlights
- PSD, AI, & SVG
- Monochromatic & Flat
- 64x64px grid
- 640 Icons
- Organized layers
