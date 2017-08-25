Browse
Epic Landing Icons

640 Monochromatic & flat color icons

by Epic Coders

Epic Landing Icons

640 Monochromatic & flat color icons

Overview

An outstanding premium set of 640 icons of the highest quality, covering 12 unique categories. This icon pack comes in two styles: Monochromatic & Flat color.

Highlights

  • PSD, AI, & SVG
  • Monochromatic & Flat
  • 64x64px grid
  • 640 Icons
  • Organized layers

Compatibility

