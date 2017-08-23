Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Epic UI Kit

Modern, stylish and vibrant UI kit

by Epic Coders

Epic UI Kit

Modern, stylish and vibrant UI kit

Published by Epic Coders in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Epic Coders in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Epic UI Kit is a large, fresh and vibrant ui kit made up of 118 web elements. Divided into 9 categories (articles, e-commerce, forms, headers, media, navigation, profiles, statistics and widgets), it allows you to build awesome, clean and modern apps and websites. All elements are vectorial and can be edited depending on what you need.

Highlights

  • 118 web elements
  • Free Google fonts
  • 9 available categories
  • Style guide included
  • Layered and organized
  • 100% vectorial and editable

Compatibility

{{::'69193069' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Epic Coders

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Epic Rainbow Kit$35
by Epic Coders
Epic Strokes Icons$20
by Epic Coders
Epic Tiny Icons$20
by Epic Coders

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this