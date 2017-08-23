Overview
Epic UI Kit is a large, fresh and vibrant ui kit made up of 118 web elements. Divided into 9 categories (articles, e-commerce, forms, headers, media, navigation, profiles, statistics and widgets), it allows you to build awesome, clean and modern apps and websites. All elements are vectorial and can be edited depending on what you need.
Highlights
- 118 web elements
- Free Google fonts
- 9 available categories
- Style guide included
- Layered and organized
- 100% vectorial and editable
