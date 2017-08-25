Overview
Fair Mobile UI Kit is the excellent assistant for fast creation of your project. In it excellent fonts and colors, which now in a trend are picked up. Each project which will be made by means of it will be modern and convenient in use. Product has been updated to include Photoshop & Sketch files.
Highlights
- 140+ Mobile screens
- Well layered
- 9 categories
- Free Google fonts
- Sketch 3.2+ & Photoshop compatible
- Infinitely scalable to fit other devices
