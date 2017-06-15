Overview
New Freebie! A set of 9 amazing File Icons available in Photoshop, Illustrator and png format. Use them as you wish and share it if you like them! Crafted by Oxygenna.
Highlights
- Line Icons
- PSD, AI, PNG files
- Photoshop compatible
- Illustrator compatible
Compatibility{{::'9689094' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.