Overview
Food and Restaurant Free PSD Template. Its clean, fresh and colorful design which suits cafe, restaurant or any food business website. It can be customized easily to adapt to your wishes. Every detail is carefully thought of, in order to create a user-friendly theme. Created by PSDFreebies
Highlights
- 1 PSD
- Easy to customize
- Food themed
- Web tempalte
