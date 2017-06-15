Overview
Flatic is a large user interface kit containing hundreds of web elements, which will help you design whole websites in Photoshop with ease. Sets of icons, and actions have been included in the kit. Created by M-Elgendy
Highlights
- 100+ of UI Elements
- Includes Icon Set
- Organized PSD, ready for your ideas
- Works with Adobe CS6+
Compatibility{{::'16100000.000000002' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
