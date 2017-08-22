Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Free Portfolio PSD Template

Minimalist PSD Template

by Robert Mayer

Free Portfolio PSD Template

Minimalist PSD Template

Published by Robert Mayer in Design Freebies compatible with
Published by Robert Mayer in Design Freebies compatible with

Overview

Get this minimalist PSD template to present your artworks or graphic in a marvelous way. Cooked with fully customizable shapes and well grouped layers. This is a free portfolio PSD template that is intended for personal or commercial use. The file format is .psd and it uses free Google fonts and Unsplash images. It´s available for download and you are free to use it with no restrictions. Enjoy!

Highlights

  • 2 Pages Included
  • 1170px Bootstrap Grid
  • Free CC0 images
  • Easy Customization
  • Fully Layered
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'59812757' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Robert Mayer

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Base UI Sketch Framework$64
by Robert Mayer
Surfing PSD TemplateFREE
by Robert Mayer
Blokk Wireframe Kit$26
by Robert Mayer

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this