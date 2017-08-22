Overview
Get this minimalist PSD template to present your artworks or graphic in a marvelous way. Cooked with fully customizable shapes and well grouped layers. This is a free portfolio PSD template that is intended for personal or commercial use. The file format is .psd and it uses free Google fonts and Unsplash images. It´s available for download and you are free to use it with no restrictions. Enjoy!
Highlights
- 2 Pages Included
- 1170px Bootstrap Grid
- Free CC0 images
- Easy Customization
- Fully Layered
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'59812757' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.